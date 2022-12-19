A Montreal Apartment Building Wall Fell Off & You Can Now See Someone's Home From The Street
The furniture is covered in snow.
An apartment building in Montreal's Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie borough lost a wall on Thursday, December 15, CTV News reports. Montreal fire department spokesperson Alain Laflamme told the outlet that the collapse was possibly due to a demolition in the neighbouring lot.
CTV said that no people were hurt in the incident.
MTL Blog has reached out to Sécurité incendie Montréal (SIM) for additional information. We'll update this article when we receive a response.
Laflamme told CTV that the city will request a report from an engineer on the building structure.
In the meantime, pedestrians can see the inside of an apartment at 6968-6972, rue Saint-Dominique. Snow-covered interior furniture is visible in photos obtained by MTL Blog's sister publication Narcity Québec.