A Montreal Business Got Firebombed Wednesday Morning
Damage was "considerable."
Montreal police are investigating after an apparent arson in a business early Wednesday morning.
A 2 a.m. 911 call alerted authorities to the blaze on rue Deslauriers near rue Benjamin-Hudon in an industrial area of the borough of Saint-Laurent near Highway 40 and the Town of Mount Royal.
SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, after which they found a Molotov cocktail inside the building. There were no known injuries, but Brabant described the damage to the building as "considerable."
The police arson squad has taken over the investigation. Investigators were set to descend on the scene and search for surveillance footage of the incident Wednesday morning.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.