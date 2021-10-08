A Montreal Employer Is Moving To A 4-Day Workweek & Employees Are Keeping Their Salaries
It's going from a 40-hour week to a 32-hour week.
A Montreal employer is officially moving to a four-day workweek without reducing employees' salaries. Video game studio Eidos said the new Monday-to-Thursday operating hours will apply to both its Montreal and Sherbrooke offices.
"The idea is not to condense the working hours into [four] days, but rather to review our ways of doing things and our quality time invested, with the aim of working better!" Eidos Head of Studio David Anfossi explained in a Q&A.
"Above all, we want to increase the productivity and well-being of our employees."
He said the company is currently working on a transition plan. One idea is to reduce all meetings within the company from one hour to 30 minutes.
Anfossi suggested pandemic-related remote work restrictions and emphasis on employee well-being pushed the company to rethink its approach to its operations and culture. He also said Eidos was inspired by a four-day workweek pilot project in Iceland.
He called the move to reduce working hours "another step towards the embodiment of the studio's values, building a healthy, creative, and sustainable work environment for our employees."
Eidos is responsible for projects such as Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers video game adaptations, among others.