Air Canada Has Open Flight Attendant Jobs In Montreal & The Pay Is $28.28/Hour
You can apply right now.
Air Canada has open flight attendant jobs in Montreal and the application portal is open now.
If you've always dreamt of taking flight and potentially travelling around the world, being an Air Canada flight attendant could be the job for you.
Being a flight attendant at Air Canada comes with a lot of responsibility. Since you're the face of the company, empathy, patience, and a desire to provide excellent service are a must for all flight attendants, the job posting makes clear.
If you apply and qualify, you'll need to complete a seven-week full-time paid training program based in Montreal, Toronto or Vancouver. You'll also be required to pass a security clearance and medical evaluation.
Air Canada is looking for candidates who are ideally bilingual in English and French or bilingual in English and any of the following languages: Japanese, Korean, Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish, Italian, German, Arabic, Hebrew, Portuguese, Greek, Danish, Dutch, Hindi, Punjabi and Turkish.
Air Canada flight attendants can earn $28.28/hour.
All candidates will be required to have a full round of COVID-19 vaccinations by October 31, 2021.
Prospective applicants can all the details on the company's careers portal.