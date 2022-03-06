2 Fires In Montreal Broke Out This Weekend & One Is Suspected Arson
One restaurant was damaged.
While fires in Montreal are known to happen, the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) has been unfortunately busy this year — and this weekend was no exception. At least two fires broke out between March 5 and March 6, one of which is suspected arson.
Authorities suspect that a restaurant fire in Pointe-aux-Trembles may have been intentionally set by an arsonist. Firefighters responded to a call on the morning of March 6 on boulevard Saint-Jean-Baptiste.
"Around 5:47 this morning a 911 call was made for a restaurant on fire located on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard near Rene-Levesque street," said Caroline Chevrefils, spokesperson for the Service de Police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM).
"When the firemen arrived at the scene, they controlled the fire."
Officer Chevrefils added that the firefighters at the scene suspected arson, though no incendiary device was found. "The investigation has been transferred to the Montreal Police Arson Unit to try to determine the exact cause of the fire."
The restaurant is the only property to be damaged in the fire. Surrounding buildings and property were not affected, and nobody was hurt.
This follows a fire on rue Bélanger near avenue De Lorimier in Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension on the evening of March 5.
According to TVA, this fire, which affected a building containing two businesses, was brought to the attention of the authorities at 9:15 p.m. on March 5.
It took 75 firefighters until nearly 11 p.m. to put the fire out. Luckily no one was hurt in this fire either. The building suffered significant damage. Authorities do not know the cause of the fire.
MTL Blog reached out to the SIM for comment about the fire on rue Bélanger. This article will be updated with their response.
