A Montreal Restaurant Has Taken The Top Spot On Canada's 100 Best Restaurants Ranking
From wine bar to culinary star. 🍷🐇
Montreal restaurant Vin Mon Lapin has triumphed over Canada's culinary landscape, clinching the number one spot in the prestigious Canada's Best 100 ranking. The accolade cements its status as a culinary powerhouse, elevating Montreal's reputation as a global culinary destination.
Originally a wine bar, Vin Mon Lapin was established in 2018 by Vin Papillon chef Marc-Olivier Frappier and sommelier Vanya Filipovic. Nestled in Montreal's Little Italy, the restaurant has since evolved into a cherished neighborhood institution.
Vin Mon Lapin is celebrated for its creative, farm-to-table cuisine. Its captivating culinary masterpieces, paired with an exceptional wine list, has garnered a loyal following of food and wine aficionados. The restaurant's warm and welcoming atmosphere creates an elegant yet accessible dining experience.
The menu is a testament to the restaurant's dedication to sustainability and local sourcing, featuring a harmonious blend of seasonal ingredients from local farms and suppliers.
During the challenging lockdown in 2020, the restaurant underwent an expansion and renovation, transforming into a 70-seat hotspot adorned with local artwork and intricate mosaic floor tiles.
Vin Mon Lapin's rise to culinary stardom is as sparkling as the bubbly in their wine list, proving that they've mastered the recipe for success.
Mon Lapin
Cost: $$$
Where: 150, rue Saint-Zotique Est
Reason To Try: A cool, artsy setting with a lively atmosphere that serves tasty, inventive dishes made from locally-sourced ingredients.