4 Quebec Restaurants Were Ranked Among The Best In Canada & One Is In Montreal
They got the chef's kiss of approval.
In the culinary world, where reputation and reviews can make or break an establishment, being ranked among the best in Canada is the recipe for success. Four restaurants from Quebec just received such recognition, showcasing the province's taste traditions on the national stage. Among them, a gem from Montreal gained the spotlight, reinforcing the city's reputation as a foodie hotspot.
The accolades come from Travellers' Choice Best of the Best, an award for this year's outstanding reviews and top-tier dining experiences. The rankings are based on real feedback from diners, and the sheer volume of five-star reviews speaks volumes about the selected restaurants' quality and appeal. Considering that 1% of Tripadvisor's eight million listings receive the honour, it's a testament to the excellence these Quebec restaurants bring to the table.
The competition was tough, with restaurants across Canada hoping to earn a spot. But Quebec's dining establishments stood out. Their success showcased a blend of local flavors, inventive dishes, and consistent quality that resonated with diners.
Here are the Quebec restaurants that made it into the Tripadvisor top 10:
Restaurant Tanière³ (First Place)
Where: 36 1/2 Rue Saint-Pierre, Québec, QC
Reason to go: Situated in a historic cellar in the heart of Old Quebec, this exceptional establishment remains concealed behind an unmarked yellow door. Patrons only gain access through a secret code, sent a day prior to the reservation, making the anticipation all the more thrilling.
The initial area offers a perfect setting for pre-dinner drinks and appetizers, where bites offer a preview of the evening. Tables are equipped with drawers and locks to tease the upcoming dishes. From sturgeon caviar of New Brunswick to the freshest of local lobsters, every plate "tells a story" about Quebec, its history, and its rich produce.
Guests are treated to a journey through different sections of the cellar. The movement throughout the restaurant's vaults and the variation in seating arrangements are elements that set Taniere3 apart from conventional fine dining. With prices ranging from $235 to $275 per person, diners receive a well-orchestrated tasting menu that remains undisclosed until day-of to maintain the element of surprise.
Arvi (Third Place)
Where: 519, ave 3e, Québec City, QC
Reason to go: With tables adjacent to the kitchen, guests can observe firsthand the precision and dedication that goes into crafting each dish. The unique setup not only offers a visual treat but will also deepen your appreciation for the meal.
Guests have ample time to relish their dishes, taking in the rich flavors and exquisite presentations. The atmosphere is unhurried, and as the evening wraps up, the chefs make it a point to come out and say goodbye, a gesture that many find endearing.
For $88, the multi-course service includes the likes of scallops paired with melon and Vermouth, tuna with corn and eggplant, cucumber with tomato and shiso, duck with carrot and grapes, and for dessert, blueberry with meringue.
Those who prefer a la carte can pick the New Brunswick Oysters ($20), which come with cider vinegar, providing a tangy contrast to the briny delicacy. For $18, you can indulge in Matsutake mushrooms paired with camelina and a flavorful dashi broth. The rich foie gras, presented with brioche and birch, is available for $20.
While the restaurant offers a dedicated veggie five-course menu, the lobster dishes being prepared right next to you might just make you reconsider.
Resto Tandem (Fourth Place)
Seashells filled with seared scallops in cranberry seed oil, tobiko caviar and organic fennel from the herb garden.
Where: 30 Rue Du Quai, La Malbaie, QC
Reason to go: Located in Charlevoix, this restaurant emphasizes local sourcing, with most dishes and ingredients coming directly from the region. The owners have developed a space that is both welcoming and distinct.
For starters, diners can opt for the butternut soup priced at $10, fried calamari with chili mayo for $13, or shrimp accompanied by a mango and pineapple salsa at $13. There's also a cauliflower tempura with blue cheese sauce at $13.
The main courses include both land and sea dishes. The Charlevoix lamb tagine, combined with organic fruits and served on couscous, is priced at $34. For seafood lovers, there's a seafood chowder containing scallops, shrimp, and lobster for $38, and a lobster mac'n cheese dish, rich in Charlevoix cheese, at $40. The menu also features a pasta dish, the "Spag du Tandem", with meat sauce, chorizo, and wild boar sausage, topped with mozzarella, priced at $34.
Reviewers often rave that the meals from this spot are "simply mindblowing."
Bouillon Bilk (Fifth Place)
Where: 1595, boul. St-Laurent
Why You Need To Go: This downtown restaurant merges traditional and modern French techniques. The menu is pricey but offers a diverse range of fine dining dishes that explain the cost.
For seafood enthusiasts, the menu has oysters at $42 for a dozen. There's also a tomato salad mixed with peach, daikon, and dune pepper for $25. The hiramasa with yuzu kosho, grapefruit, and fennel is available for $26, while scallops paired with zucchini, shiitake mushrooms, and hazelnut butter are priced at $55.
For meat lovers, a beef dish combined with almonds, zaatar, and fig is priced at $26. Another option includes beef short ribs with lobster, chanterelles, and rapini, coming in at $48.
The restaurant maintains an atmosphere that's both sophisticated and welcoming. For those interested in set courses, there are tasting menus: a 5-course meal for $105 and an 8-course option for $135.
Pluvio on Vancouver Island in British Columbia snagged the second spot on the Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Restaurants list. AG Inspired Cuisine in Niagara Falls came in sixth, with Rimrock Cafe in Whistler right behind in seventh. Rounding out the top 10 were Barrie's Urban Dish Grill and Wine Bar, Vancouver's Five Sails Restaurant, and Banff's Eden.
With Quebec restaurants taking the top spots though, it's clear the province is setting the gold standard for dining in Canada.