9 Of The Best Montreal Bars To Bring Your Friends, Arranged By Vibe
Your night out doesn't have to be one-note.
When you're going out, it's often prudent to make sure your hangout spot matches your group's vibes for the night. But when there are so many amazing bars out there, it can be hard to make an informed decision. This list organizes Montreal bars by vibes, ranging grom cozy and elegant to kitschy and vintage to over-the-top eclectic energy. Next time your friends ask where y'all should go, bring them on this quick tour of some of Montreal's favourite spots.
The Cloakroom
Address: 2175 Rue de la Montagne #100
Why You Should Go: This tiny, high-ranked bombshell is a small, dark and cozy space half-hidden behind a mirrored door. Cocktails are served without a menu — describe what type of flavours you want and they'll whip something up.
The Coldroom
Address: rue Saint-Vincent, Montréal, QC H2Y 1G8
Why You Should Go: For more upscale vibes in a bigger space, this "hidden basement bar" offers an intimate atmosphere where you'll feel like the keeper of the best secret in town.
Le Petit Secret
Address: 806 blvd Rosemont
Why You Should Go: Speaking of secrets, this hidden speakeasy requires a secret passcode to enter. Once you're inside, the moody lighting and thematic dress code invite you to enter a more romantic —and boozier — world.
Le Quatrieme Mur
Address: 2021 rue Saint Denis
Why You Should Go: Le Quatrieme Mur is the kitschiest speakeasy on the list, with a playful tone and interactive puzzle-hunting menu. When you get there, simply press the secret brick that opens the front door!
Taverne Gaspar
Address: 89 rue de la Commune E.
Why You Should Go: Once you're over the hidden-bar vibe and you want something friendlier, try Taverne Gaspar, which operates out of a 19th-century warehouse building. For hungrier, still fancy evenings with less of an air of drama, this spot is a great one.
Pub Burgundy Lion
Address: 2496 rue Notre-Dame W
Why You Should Go: For a full-blown pub experience complete with tacky memorabilia and British eats, Pub Burgundy Lion is the place to be. They feature high tea and trivia nights so you and the girlies (your genders may vary) can enjoy an upbeat night on the town.
Le Darling
Address: 4328 blvd St Laurent
Why You Should Go: This maximalist, well-lit space serves cocktails as well as food, like their extensive brunch offerings. Perfect for a small group or a sweet date, Le Darling is a popular place for a reason.
Milky Way Bar
Address: 1886 rue Centre
Why You Should Go: Milky Way Bar has unique stylings and even wilder drinks, right down to the fancy cups and innovative flavours. Bring your friends, share a pizza or some garlic bread, and share some of the most interesting cocktails in town.
Snowbird Tiki Bar
Address: 6388 rue St-Hubert
Why You Should Go: On the complete opposite end of the spectrum from the Cloakroom, we have Montreal's eclectic, over-the-top tropical bar, serving classic drinks as well as the usual ridiculous glassware that will surely be a conversation piece for your next high-energy hang.