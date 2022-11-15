Search on MTL Blog

A Montreal Restaurant Is Giving Away Free 10" Burritos This Week & Who Cares Why

M4 burritos chef, Right: Burritos from M4 Burritos in Montreal, Quebec.

If you're looking for a spot to grab lunch this Thursday, then M4 Burritos has got you covered. The Montreal restaurant is opening a brand new downtown location and will be offering a free 10-inch burrito to hungry Montrealers who stop by.

With three current franchises serving the province, M4 Burritos is taking over with its newest and fourth addition at 364, rue Saint-Catherine Ouest. The chain describes itself online as "an original quick-service burrito concept where freshness is a priority."

The burrito giveaway will only take place at the new location. It begins at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 17.

Everyone who shows up will get a free 10-inch chicken burrito stuffed with rice, beans, salad, corn and salsa. Oh, and you get your burrito with no purchase necessary. So, yes...it's literally free for everyone.

There is a limit of one burrito per person, but feel free to tell your friends, family, co-workers, colleagues and classmates, 'cause who doesn't love a free burrito.

M4 Burrito is set to expand with another location this month at CF Fairview Pointe-Claire and three other restos across Quebec come 2023.

Bon appétit, Montreal.

