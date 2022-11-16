A New Montreal Café Serves ‘Croissant Waffles’ Smothered In Whipped Cream Or Nutella
Introducing the croffle. 😍
The cronut craze has come and gone, and the space it has left in our stomachs is surely healthy but also sad and boring; happily, Montreal café Allo Daisy may be able to rescue us with its croffle – a combination of a croissant and waffle all the rage in South Korea.
Located at 912 boulevard de Maisonneuve Est, Allo Daisy is giving Montrealers a taste of this new Korean street food trend, which can be enjoyed in six different flavours: regular, Oreo, Nutella and banana, Lotus cookies, strawberry and injeolmi, which is made from Korean rice cakes.
Narcity Québec spoke with the Korean sweets café about the croffle and how it's made.
"To make the base of a croffle, we use croissant dough to which we selectively add butter and sugar. We then bake it in a waffle oven. The regular option comes with powdered sugar, but to be a little more creative, you can top your dessert with different ingredients like Nutella, bananas, Lotus biscuits, Oreos or strawberries," Allo Daisy said.
The croffle isn't the only sweet treat you can enjoy. The Montreal spot also served Korean shaved ice, known as bingsu, which comes with a slew of yummy toppings including fresh fruits, condensed milk and red bean.
If you want to make the most of your time at Allo Daisy, pay a visit for lunch or dinner and enjoy a gimbap or ramyeon finished off with a croffle of your choice. Bon appétit!
Croffles at Allo Daisy
Price: $3.70 for a regular croffle
When: Monday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Address: 912, boul. de Maisonneuve Est., Montreal, QC