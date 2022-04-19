9 Montreal Restaurants That Should Be On Every Visitor's List In 2022
These are some must-try spots to take anyone from out of town! 😍
Montreal restaurants don't play around! So when it comes to making a list (and checking it twice) of must-try Montreal spots to eat at during your next visit to the 514, the city certainly makes things easy for you.
While classic spots such as Joe Beef, Schwartz, and Chez Tousignant are obvious choices that should be on everyone's list, we're taking things up a notch with an array of cuisines that every visitor should explore in 2022.
So, if you're feelin' hungry for a visit to Montreal and our extraordinary eateries, dive into one of these spots during you next time here — you won't regret it!
Damas
Cuisine: Syrian
Address: 1201, ave. Van Horne, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Damas is certainly a stand out restaurant serving up a delicious Syrian menu with dishes that will leave you satisfied every single time.
Located on the cusp of the Mile End and Outremont, this delish gem offers a traditional take on so many classic items including fattouch, shish taouk, kibbé, and delectable mezzes that will want you coming back for more. As they say in the Levant, "Sahtein!"
La Banquise
Cuisine: Québecois
Address: 994, rue Rachel E, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If there's one spot that you must bring an out of towner for the ultimate poutine experience, it's La Banquise. Considering poutine is a Quebec staple, any visitor who hasn't indulged in fries, gravy, and cheese curds, should do so immediately.
This Plateau resto not only offers you a classic take on Quebec's most prized dish, but you can get it with an endless array of toppings to truly take things to the next level.
L'Express
Cuisine: French
Address: 3927, rue Saint Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Every want to live out your Emily In Paris dreams right here in the 514? Well, you can at least get a taste of it at L'Express.
This Parisian-style restaurant located right in the heart of the Plateau is known for its chic atmosphere, checkered floors, and of course it's moutwatering menu featuring items such as their beet salad with Louis d'Or, smoked herring, and chicken liver pâté, to name a few. Bon appétit!
Au Pied de Cochon
Cuisine: Québecois
Address: 536, ave. Duluth E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Montreal staple is a must-try for any visitor looking to get their eat on. Au Pied de Cochon is a favourite of many, including the late chef and foodie extraordinaire, Anthony Bourdain, and it's all thanks to the creations of Chef Martin Picard.
The restaurant is known for its hearty Quebecois flare, and you must try their foie gras and pork poutine, it's so good it's reason enough to come back to the city!
Ma Poule Mouillée
Cuisine: Portuguese
Address: 969, rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Any tourist looking to get a taste of what Montreal's Portuguese food scene is all about has to head on over to Ma Poule Mouillée.
This casual spot in the Plateau serves up delish chicken and sandwiches that will certainly brighten up your visit — not to mention their Portuguese chicken poutine that shouldn't be missed.
Wilensky's
Cuisine: Jewish Deli
Address: 34, ave. Fairmount O., Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Wilensky's is a classic spot that any tourist should experience once. The family-owned Jewish deli has been in business since 1932 and they aren't stopping anytime soon.
The resto is known for its signature dish, The Special, which is a sandwich made up of grilled salami and bologna from beef with mustard on a kaiser roll. The simplicity speaks for itself, and is a must-try for any visitor looking for an authentic Montreal foodie experience.
Dinette Triple Crown
Cuisine: Southern Style
Address: 6704, rue Clark, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Any out of towner can certainly warm up their spirit with the comfort food served at Dinette Triple Crown. Their fried chicken is reason enough to visit Montreal, and gives you even more of a reason to come back.
A few fan favourites include their Chicken & Waffles, and The Big Nasty, which is two pieces of breadended fried chicken and cheddar cheese on a biscuit totally smothered in gravy. Uh, yes please!
La Capital Tacos
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 1096, boul. St Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Visiting the 514 and want some street-style Mexican food? La Capital Tacos has got you covered. Not only is the food as authentic as it gets, but you can enjoy it all in a minimalist and relaxed atmosphere that'll allow you to really focus in on the flavours of their delish menu.
Satay Brothers
Cuisine: Singaporean
Address: 3721, rue Notre-Dame St O,, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Satay Brothers takes Singaporean street food out of this world. Located in St-Henri, this delish spot is the perfect choice for any visitor stumped on a resto to eat at.
You really can't go wrong with their steamed buns with pork belly, Satay sandwich, chicken or shrimp Laksa, and marinated meats, to name a few.