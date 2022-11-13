A 'Cake Boss' Vending Machine Is Now Available At Carrefour Laval
A must-try for all you sweet lovers!
Anyone out there with a sweet tooth definitely needs to know about the newest Cake Boss vending machine at Carrefour Laval. The cake atm dispenses some of the moistest and most decadent cakes from the ever-so-famous Carlo's Bakery, which originated in Hoboken, New Jersey.
Carlo's Bakery blew up after its success on TLC and now you can get a taste of the baked goodness yourself. Thanks to a unique vending machine, you can buy a slice of cake while getting your shopping on. I mean, who wouldn't want to enjoy a nice slice of cake after doing laps within the Carrefour, amirite?
@chloefilice
Kind of expensive but I thought the cake was pretty good!!🤪 #carlosbakery #carlosbakeshop #carlosbakerycanada #carlosbakeryshop #cakeboss #cakebossvendingmachine #cake #caketiktok #caketok #cakefyp #dessert #fyp #fypシ #foryou #aeriereal #carrefourlaval #laval #lavalfoodie #vendingmachine #cakevendingmachine #rainbowcake
On site, you have the option to choose from a pretty sweet selection of cake flavours, including: vanilla rainbow, red velvet, chocolate fudge, confetti, cookies and cream and carrot cake. After choosing your flavour, you simply proceed to checkout and wait for the vending machine to grab your dessert.
Despite crossing the border from all the way in Jersey, the cakes are totally fresh. In fact, it's recommended that you wait fifteen or so minutes before diving into the slice of cake, as they are far tastier when served at room temperature.
Single slices of cake go for $10.49 and are definitely big enough to be enjoyed by two people. The Laval shopping centre is not the only spot in the Greater Montreal Area that has such a delicious machine.
Carlo's Bake Shop Express vending machines can also be found at Place Montreal Trust, Galeries d'Anjou, Fairview Pointe-Claire, Promenade de Gatineau and Montreal's Eaton Centre.
Bon appétit!
Carlo's Bake Shop Express at Carrefour Laval
Price: $10.49 per slice
Cuisine: Dessert
Address: 3003, boulevard le Carrefour, Laval, Quebec
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.