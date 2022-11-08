A Montreal Restaurant Says Their Landlord Didn't Tell Them Their Space Was Put Up For Rent
The restaurant has been around since 1994.
The owners of Montreal restaurant Nilufar say they found out about a listing for their space only after finding it online.
Nilufar took to social media to share the news, stating that they had no clue that their restaurant space at 1923, rue Sainte-Catherine O. was being listed for rent. Cult MTL was first to report this story.
Known for its falafel, the Montreal resto has been serving up delish Middle Eastern food since it opened its doors in the downtown core in 1994.
"After almost 3 decades of being their tenants, you’d think our landlords would give us some sort of notice so that we wouldn’t find out through a listing," Nilufar wrote on Instagram.
In a message to MTL Blog, the restaurant's owners said that they found out about the listing after friends sent them messages and screenshots asking why the space was up for rent.
The restaurant specified on Instagram that they have been on a month-to-month lease for the last 15 years and that it therefore wouldn't be illegal for the landlord to not renew it.
Luckily, Nilufar isn't leaving the food scene entirely. The restaurant said it has a separate location for all catering orders and the production of its Falafel Royale. This way you can still get your hands on some Nilufar magic — all you gotta do is give them a call at 514 262 9032.