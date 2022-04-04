9 Magnificent Middle Eastern Restaurants In Montreal For A Sublime & Savoury Feast
Yalla and get yourself some delish Middle Eastern food. You know you want to!
Middle Eastern cuisine has long been a Montreal favourite known for being a tasty hommage to this culturally rich corner of the world. Luckily, there are loads of Middle Eastern restaurants in Montreal to enjoy!
With culinary traditions as vast as the region itself, the Montreal Middle Eastern foodie scene offers a range of plates, styles and price points, whether it's your favourite cuisine or if you're looking to try something new.
Bon appétit!
Sumac
Address: 3618, rue Notre Dame O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Named after the super popular spice in Middle Eastern cuisine, Sumac is easily one of Montreal's go-to spots when the city gets a craving for some flavours from far away.
Homemade pitas and customizable plates are definite menu items to try and if you make it into the Saint-Henri storefront, be sure to check out the mini-mart for some delish items to take back home with you.
Restaurant Alep
Address: 199, rue Jean-Talon E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Serving up Syrian-Armenian plates, this spot is just as tasty as you'd expect being so close to the Jean-Talon Market.
Perfect for vegetarians, vegans and meat-eaters, you can try some authentic recipes, like Métabal, Kébbé Sajié and Kabab Khach-Khach. And if that weren't enough, an impressive wine list really takes your night to a whole other level.
Yas
Address: 5563, rue Upper Lachine, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This BYOB spot in NDG will make you feel exactly as the name suggests: YAS! This restaurant has been family-run for over 30 years and offers Persian plates from the old country.
Everything is homemade, including the tastiest bread you've ever tried, that will have you feeling like part of the family in no time. Not only is the delectable cuisine worth a visit, but the restaurant's stunning brick-walled ambiance is certainly the cherry on top.
Falafel St-Jacques
Address: 345, rue St Jacques, Lachine, QC
Why You Need To Go: Over in Lachine, you'll find this adorable counter serving up delicious Mediterranean food. The perfect place for those looking for gluten-friendly options, Falafel St-Jacques offers gluten-free laffah that you can buy to bring home.
For anyone looking to get in their daily veggies without being boring, be sure to check out the super creative list of salads and sandwiches and for anyone with a sweet tooth, be sure to try the halva and chocolate rugelach. You won't regret it!
Daou
Address: 519, rue Faillon E, Montreal, QC; 2373, boul. Marcel-Laurin, Saint-Laurent, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Lebanese restaurant is about as old school as it gets and is a Montreal staple for whenever you're looking for a takeout that brings the restaurant experience home.
Be sure to try the grilled chicken that's the perfect mix of flavourful and decadent and for vegetarians and vegans, the hummus and baba ganoush are some of the best you can get in the city.
Damas
Address: 1201, ave. Van Horne, Outremont, QC
Why You Need To Go: Damas offers a menu of Syrian cuisine with Persian influences that boast the colourful and freshness of Middle Eastern cooking with the creativity and passion of the Montreal food scene.
The exotic, yet warm vibes of the restaurant's decor are an experience in and of itself and the menu is definitely worth the price point. Be sure to check out the Gourmet Pantry to bring the spices and sauces home with you.
Babacool
Address: 140, Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Opened just last summer, Babacool has already made quite a name for itself. Offering one of the freshest and delectable mezze menus in the city, this menu was designed to share and makes for the perfect place to hang out with friends passing around good food and good vibes.
Make sure to order a plate of moujamara and an order of shakshouka for some really authentic dishes. And you can't forget the specially curated list of cocktails.
KazaMaza
Address: 4629, ave. Parc, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: KazaMaza specializes in Syrian and Lebanese cooking, making it an easy Montreal fave.
While it may appear like an unassuming spot in the Mile End, their menu is out of this world, so much that you're definitely going to want to try the keftas. And the flavours don't end with dinner! Stop by on the weekend for a delicious Middle Eastern brunch.
Garage Beirut
Address: 1238, rue Mackay, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Another spot for traditional Lebanese food, Garage Beirut is located downtown near Concordia and makes for the perfect place for when you're craving food made with a little extra love.
Perfect for vegetarians, gluten-free eaters and meat-eaters, this is a great place to bring a group of diners with a wide range of dietary needs but are all in the market for some good food. From their delish labneh, hummus, all the way to their signature fatoush salad, you won't leave disappointed.