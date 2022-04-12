A Montreal Shooting In Broad Daylight Left A Man In Critical Condition Tuesday
Police found a car in flames near the scene of the crime.
Police are investigating a Montreal shooting that left a man in critical condition Tuesday morning.
SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture says officers responded to reports of an injured man following gunshots on boulevard Métropolitain near boulevard Lacordaire in the borough of Saint-Léonard at around 10:30 a.m.
The man was hit in his upper body and transported to the hospital. Couture said authorities fear for his life.
Police say that preliminary details suggest a single suspect approached the victim and fired a gun before fleeing. A car possibly used by the suspect was found in flames near the scene.
As of 11:50 a.m., no arrests have been made. Investigators have established what the spokesperson described as a "vast perimeter."
