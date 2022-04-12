Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

A Montreal Shooting In Broad Daylight Left A Man In Critical Condition Tuesday

Police found a car in flames near the scene of the crime.

Senior Editor
Montreal police car.

Montreal police car.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

Police are investigating a Montreal shooting that left a man in critical condition Tuesday morning.

SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture says officers responded to reports of an injured man following gunshots on boulevard Métropolitain near boulevard Lacordaire in the borough of Saint-Léonard at around 10:30 a.m.

The man was hit in his upper body and transported to the hospital. Couture said authorities fear for his life.

Police say that preliminary details suggest a single suspect approached the victim and fired a gun before fleeing. A car possibly used by the suspect was found in flames near the scene.

As of 11:50 a.m., no arrests have been made. Investigators have established what the spokesperson described as a "vast perimeter."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

