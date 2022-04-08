A Montreal Shooting On Autoroute 40 Left A Man In His 20s Injured
Police closed part of the highway for a few hours.
The Sûreté du Québec is investigating after a shooting on Autoroute 40 in Montreal left a man in his 20s injured Friday morning. He was transported to the hospital but his life is not in danger, an SQ spokesperson told MTL Blog.
Part of the eastbound section of the highway was closed for a few hours to make way for a forensic team's sweep of the area. It reopened at around 6:30 a.m.
The investigation by the SQ major crimes unit is ongoing. No arrests had been made as of 8:10 a.m.
