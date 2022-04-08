Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal shooting

A Montreal Shooting On Autoroute 40 Left A Man In His 20s Injured

Police closed part of the highway for a few hours.

Senior Editor
Back of a black police coat reading, "POLICE Sûreté du Québec."

Back of a black police coat reading, "POLICE Sûreté du Québec."

Sûreté du Québec - page officielle. | Facebook

The Sûreté du Québec is investigating after a shooting on Autoroute 40 in Montreal left a man in his 20s injured Friday morning. He was transported to the hospital but his life is not in danger, an SQ spokesperson told MTL Blog.

Part of the eastbound section of the highway was closed for a few hours to make way for a forensic team's sweep of the area. It reopened at around 6:30 a.m.

The investigation by the SQ major crimes unit is ongoing. No arrests had been made as of 8:10 a.m.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...