A New Indo-Malay Restaurant In Montreal's Plateau Will Satay-sfy Your Need For Spice
Gluten-free Malaysian/Pinoy fried chicken? Yes, please!
Montreal...meet Satu Lagi — a new Indonesian-Malaysian restaurant serving up loads of trendy and traditional dishes that are bound to transport your taste buds to the streets of Bali.
Located on rue Mont-Royal Est in the heart of the Plateau, Satu Lagi is a completely gluten-free restaurant offering an upscale and warm dining experience. The name, Satu Lagi translates to "one more," a common phrase many foreigners use in Bali when asking for "one more beer."
Well, you'll likely be saying "one more," at Satu Lagi, considering its menu is full of delectable options that prove just why Indo-Malay cuisine is one of the most satisfying across the globe.
MTL Blog spoke with the restaurant owner, Kevin Larken, who gushed about a few of Satu Lagi's must-try menu items including Ayam Goreng — a Malaysian/Pinoy fried chicken dish, Ikan Goreng (fried snapper), Iga Bakar (braised short-rib) and of course, the fan favourite salted-egg tofu.
Kevin said the inspiration behind the restaurant all comes down to his love for the cuisine. "I lived in Southeast Asia for over 20 years. When I first tasted the food over there, I could not believe it wasn’t popular on this side of the world," he said.
"It has everything people in Montreal would like – sweet, spicy, umami, a touch of sour, grilled, fried, and with a depth of flavour that really piques your curiosity and makes you want more."
Satu Lagi's cocktail list is easily as impressive, if not more than its food menu. Designed by Tao Zrafi from Netflix's hit series, Ultimate Drink Master, patrons can enjoy "unique and interesting ingredients from Southeast Asia," along with a stirring wine list the resto team curated to pair effortlessly with the foods served.
Although the Montreal restaurant is currently in its "soft opening" phase, the bar and kitchen are fully operational and Satu Lagi is taking reservations via phone.
Bon appétit!
Satu Lagi
Cuisine: Indonesian/Malaysian
Where: 1361, rue Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC
Reservations: 514-528-0888