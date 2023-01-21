Search on MTL Blog

Chinese Restaurant

A New Chinese Restaurant Opened In Downtown Montreal Promising Loads Of Traditional Dishes

Introducing...Shifu!

The crew at Montreal chinese restaurant Shifu, Right: A number of Chinese dishes in takeout containers from Shifu.

Montreal...meet Shifu, the newest restaurant to join the city's roster of delish spots to grab some mouthwatering traditional Chinese food.

Located on rue Mackay in the heart of downtown Montreal, Shifu officially opened its doors on January 5, 2023, and is set on putting a modern twist on countless Chinese dishes.

The restaurant's goal is to "create an easy and recognizable fast-food Chinese restaurant [in Montreal]," Shifu told MTL Blog.

Guests can enjoy a number of satisfying dishes from general tao, chow mein canto, beef and broccoli and sesame beef, to name a few.

The Montreal resto offers both takeaway and dine-in options, this way you can get the full Shifu experience. "We hope to break the image of traditional Chinese restaurants, we want to be able to offer an experience in a take-out delivery concept. Modern, fun and caring vibes over each meal served!"

You can also fill up on loads of other delectable dishes including imperial rolls, wonton and hot and sour soup, peanut butter dumplings, five variations of noodles, fried rice, and tons of veggies.

Shifu is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. If you can't make it in person, you can totally order online and devour your meal in the comfort of your own home.

Additionally, Shifu offers up lots of Asian drinks and snacks at the front counter, so if you're in the mood for a quick nibble later on, you can grab some Pocky, chips or a beverage.

Bon appétit!

Shifu Montreal

Cuisine: Chinese

When: Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Closed on Mondays)

Where: 1460, rue Mackay, Montreal, QC

Menu

