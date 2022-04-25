Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
tulip fields

A New Pick-Your-Own Tulip Field Is Coming To Old Montreal

It will be 88,000 square feet.

Senior Editor
Orange and red tulips in a Tulipes.ca field.

Orange and red tulips in a Tulipes.ca field.

Tulipes.ca | Facebook

Ready your buckets hats, overalls and wicker baskets, cottage core fanatics. A new pick-your-own tulip field is coming to Old Montreal. It will be Tulipe.ca's third location in the Montreal area. Its 600,000-plant fields in Laval and Boucherville draw countless flower enthusiasts and Instababes of all genders each year.

The Old Montreal field will occupy 88,000 square feet at the corner of rue de la commune and Quai du King Edward in front of the Montreal Science Centre. Like at the North and South Shore fields, customers will be able to pluck stems to create their own bouquets.

Organizers are currently fostering the tulips in greenhouses outside the city and will transport them to the Old Port when they're ready for picking. Tulipes.ca is hoping for a launch before Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, but hasn't confirmed an exact date.

Photos shared with MTL Blog show the progress so far.

Tulips growing in a Tulipes.ca greenhouse.Tulips growing in a Tulipes.ca greenhouse.Courtesy of Tulipes.ca

Unlike the other locations, the Old Montreal field won't have ready-made bouquets for purchase. The Montreal self-pick activity is also more expensive.

Admission to the site will be $20 (twice as much as admission to the suburban fields) and each tulip will cost $2. In Laval and Boucherville, customers will pay $1.50 per tulip.

Get the details on the Old Montreal tulip field below.

Pick-Your-Own Tulip Field in Old Montreal

Tulips growing in a Tulipes.ca greenhouse.

Tulips growing in a Tulipes.ca greenhouse.

Courtesy of Tulipes.ca

Price:

  • $20 admission
  • $2 per tulip

Where: corner of rue de la commune and Quai du King Edward in front of the Montreal Science Centre

When: May 2022 (exact date TBA)

Website

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...