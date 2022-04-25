A New Pick-Your-Own Tulip Field Is Coming To Old Montreal
It will be 88,000 square feet.
Ready your buckets hats, overalls and wicker baskets, cottage core fanatics. A new pick-your-own tulip field is coming to Old Montreal. It will be Tulipe.ca's third location in the Montreal area. Its 600,000-plant fields in Laval and Boucherville draw countless flower enthusiasts and Instababes of all genders each year.
The Old Montreal field will occupy 88,000 square feet at the corner of rue de la commune and Quai du King Edward in front of the Montreal Science Centre. Like at the North and South Shore fields, customers will be able to pluck stems to create their own bouquets.
Organizers are currently fostering the tulips in greenhouses outside the city and will transport them to the Old Port when they're ready for picking. Tulipes.ca is hoping for a launch before Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, but hasn't confirmed an exact date.
Photos shared with MTL Blog show the progress so far.
Tulips growing in a Tulipes.ca greenhouse.Courtesy of Tulipes.ca
Unlike the other locations, the Old Montreal field won't have ready-made bouquets for purchase. The Montreal self-pick activity is also more expensive.
Admission to the site will be $20 (twice as much as admission to the suburban fields) and each tulip will cost $2. In Laval and Boucherville, customers will pay $1.50 per tulip.
Get the details on the Old Montreal tulip field below.
Pick-Your-Own Tulip Field in Old Montreal
Price:
- $20 admission
- $2 per tulip
Where: corner of rue de la commune and Quai du King Edward in front of the Montreal Science Centre
When: May 2022 (exact date TBA)
