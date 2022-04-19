Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

A New Quebec Reality Show Is Looking For Couples Willing To Test Their Love On Camera

Can you and your S.O. face a 24-hour survival challenge?

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
Two people look at a map together in the woods. Right: A couple stands in Montreal's Botanical Garden under a cherry blossom tree.

Louise Rivard | Dreamstime, Tyler Olson | Dreamstime

Do you and your boo kill it in escape rooms? Well, there's now a real-life option you can sign up for! A new Quebec reality show wants to check the strength of your romantic relationship on camera. Couples en survieis actively recruiting established and budding couples who are ready to put their communication and cooperation to the test. Each episode will place a participating pair in a survival challenge for 24 hours.

A psychologist and survival specialist will craft the tests to fit each couple. A snapshot of the show suggests it might see how long-term partners versus new lovers react when lost in the woods, among other scenarios.

The show plans to produce six one-hour-long episodes that capture heartfelt moments and delve into relationship psychology, what works and what doesn't to keep the spark alive.

In which case, another test may as well have couples assembling Ikea furniture, but with a few pieces deliberately missing, just to see how quickly one partner blames the other. Just kidding… kind of.

Television presenter Kim Rusk will host the new series set to air in 2023. She'll get experts' analyses of each couple and debrief participants after their experience.

If you and your other half are ready for a reality show adventure, you can sign up with Noovo. After entering your email address, a questionnaire will be sent to see if you qualify. Show organizers will want to know why you want to participate in the show, and will also need photos of you and your partner.

Once that information has been submitted, you'll be required to confirm reading the terms and conditions for taking part in the show.

