Quebec Is Getting Its Own 'Survivor' Show & There Better Be A Montreal Commute Challenge
We can't help but wonder who the French version of Jeff Probst will be.
Calling all reality TV fanatics! Remember growing up watching Survivor, thinking how badass all the contestants were? Or maybe you're even a die-hard fan who still watches it. Well, we have exciting news for you.
There's a Quebec version of Survivor that's now in the works. The news was revealed to the public on the social networks of Noovo, a French-Canadian media company, which will broadcast this series full of adventure and challenges.
For anyone who somehow hasn't watched at least one of the 41 seasons of Survivor, here's the gist of it.
Participants get left stranded in the wilderness of different locations around the world and must fend for themselves — from building fires and shelters to finding food to make sure they don't go hungry.
During their journey, survivors will also have to pass endurance challenges, skill tests, mental ability tests and riddles.
Every week, one person is eliminated, and at the end, a winner is elected by their peers.
For this Quebec adaptation, Noovo is collaborating with ToRoS Productions, and the goal is to create a version that represents the population of la belle province.
Unfortunately, that's about all the information we have right now. The announcement from Noovo simply says that this new show is "coming soon." We can't help but wonder who the Quebec version of Jeff Probst will be.
This means there's no official release date yet, but if you're a fan who's always dreamed of participating, know that your chance to be on this unique show could be on its way!
