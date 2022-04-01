A Pedestrian Died From Injuries After Being Hit By A Delivery Truck In Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie
A 57-year-old man has died after a white box truck hit him while exiting an alleyway yesterday afternoon in Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie.
The delivery truck was turning near rue Beaubien Est and 9e Avenue when it struck the victim.
The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His name has not yet been released.
The driver, who said he didn't see the victim, was treated for shock at the scene of the collision.
Police blocked off the area for an immediate investigation. It has since been cleared.
"This marks the third pedestrian death of the year," said Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin.
She advised anyone renting a box truck to move apartments today, on the first of the month, or over the weekend to use extra caution.
"You need to make eye contact with any pedestrians before moving and make sure the road is clear in front of you," said Allaire-Morin.
Pedestrians, on the other hand, need to make sure they're seen by a driver before stepping onto a road, she said.
"100% vigilance is the only way."
According to a municipal report released last year, someone is killed or seriously injured on Montreal streets every 41 hours, with half of all pedestrian victims aging around 65 years old.
On average, 14 pedestrians die in road accidents in the city every year.
