Officials 'Fear For The Life' Of A 19-Year-Old After He Was Run Over On A Montreal Street
It happened early Tuesday morning.
Officials "fear for the life" of a 19-year-old who was run over by a vehicle in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough early Tuesday morning. Citing preliminary information, SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said it looked like the man was lying "in the middle of the street" at the time of the collision.
The incident occurred at around 4:45 a.m., when, according to the spokesperson, authorities received a 911 call about a vehicle that hit a person in the street near the intersection of rues Sainte-Émilie and Saint-Augustin, between rue Notre-Dame and the Lachine Canal.
Officers are said to have arrived to find the 19-year-old unconscious on the ground with an upper-body injury. He was brought to the hospital.
The 53-year-old driver of the pickup truck that's said to have hit the man was uninjured.
The SPVM had closed the streets in a one-block radius around the scene (Sainte-Émilie between rues Maria and Turgeon and Saint-Augustin between rues Saint-Ambroise and Notre-Dame) to make way for collision investigators. Chèvrefils said police have also met with witnesses.
The investigation is ongoing.
