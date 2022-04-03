Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

A Pedestrian Was Hit By A Car In Montreal On Saturday & Police Say It Wasn't An Accident

The driver who hit the pedestrian was arrested.

Staff Writer
Montreal police car.

Montreal police car.

Service de police de la Ville de Montréal - SPVM | Facebook

On the night of Saturday, April 2, a pedestrian was hit by a driver in Montreal-Nord, at the intersection of avenue Lausanne and rue Prieur.

And according to Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) spokesperson Marianne Bélanger, it didn't seem to be an accident.

Montreal police received a 911 call around 10:40 p.m. Saturday regarding the incident.

Bélanger explained that "there was a conflict between two people and it got out of hand. The driver voluntarily hit the pedestrian and the pedestrian was injured in the upper body and was then taken to hospital."

Police say the 43-year-old victim's life is not currently in danger.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, has been arrested.

"The driver was on the scene when the police arrived. He was placed under arrest and transported to the investigation centre," Bélanger continued.

"He was required to meet with investigators to try to clarify the circumstances of the dispute."

At the time of writing this article, the SPVM is still trying to figure out what started the conflict.

"For the moment, we are in the process of clarifying whether the two people know each other. However, what we can tell you is that both people are known to our police force," concluded the SPVM spokesperson.

Last week, a similar event occurred on Saturday, March 26, when two pedestrians were hit by a car in the city, leaving one of the victims in critical condition.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

