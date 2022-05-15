Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

A Pedestrian Got Hit & Dragged By A Truck In Montreal's Ville-Marie Borough

He's in critical condition.

Senior Editor
Montreal ambulance.

Montreal ambulance.

Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime

Montreal police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after getting hit and dragged by a truck in the Centre-Sud neighbourhood of Ville-Marie on Sunday.

The collision occurred at around 12 p.m. near the intersection of boulevard de Maisonneuve and avenue de Lorimier. A police spokesperson said the pedestrian became stuck underneath the truck and was dragged two metres. It's not clear how the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, got lodged under the vehicle.

He sustained what the spokesperson described as serious injuries to his lower body and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The truck driver was treated for shock at the scene.

Collision experts were on-site to determine the cause of the collision. Avenue de Lorimer was closed between rue Sainte-Catherine and boulevard de Maisonneuve to make way for their investigation.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

