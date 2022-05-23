2 Elderly Pedestrians Were Injured After Being Hit By A Car Downtown
An 83-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with "serious head injuries."
Two pedestrians in their 80s were injured after a car hit them while crossing a downtown street on Monday morning. The accident took place around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Côte-des-Neiges and Guy in Ville Marie borough. An 83-year-old man suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, while a woman in her 80s was also hurt after being thrown to the ground.
"The pedestrians were probably crossing during a red light, so the driver couldn't avoid the collision," said Montreal Police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.
He said the vehicle was heading southbound on Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges when it hit the pedestrians on Guy near Sherbrooke.
"The man suffered serious head injuries, but he was conscious when being taken to the hospital," said Bergeron.
"His condition is considered stable, but we're waiting for his results from the hospital."
The woman in her 80s who accompanied the man was treated for less severe injuries by paramedics in the street near the scene of the accident.
The intersection of Guy and Sherbrooke Streets is closed to traffic.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.