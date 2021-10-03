A Plane Crashed In Montreal On Saturday And An Investigation Is Currently Underway
One person was killed in the incident.
On Saturday, October 2, a plane crashed in Montreal at Dieppe Park and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has indicated that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the occurrence.
"The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has deployed a team of investigators to the site of an accident involving a Cessna 172 banner towing aircraft in Montreal, Quebec. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence," stated a news release on October 3.
According to Caroline Chèvrefils, spokesperson for the SPVM, "at approximately 6 p.m., a call was made to 911 regarding a plane crash near the Concorde Bridge."
Firefighters and police quickly went to the scene and found "one person deceased," Chèvrefils continued.
Another individual was brought to the hospital, but police say there's no danger for their life.
According to testimonies collected by TVA Nouvelles, the plane included a banner with a marriage proposal. The SPVM could not confirm whether it was a member of the couple who was a victim of the accident.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.