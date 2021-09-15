what to do in montreal this weekend
Things To Do

A Plants & Crafts Market Is Coming To Downtown Montreal Every Month Until December

The first one is this weekend!

A Plants & Crafts Market Is Coming To Downtown Montreal Every Month Until December
@greenhoundcanada | Instagram, @greenhoundcanada | Instagram

If you love plants and local crafts, you might want to check out this local plants and crafts community market happening in downtown Montreal every month until December.

The Greenhound Canada Foundation, an ecological advocacy group, will be hosting this free-to-attend market at Leaves House Café McGill from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on September 18.

This series of markets is "part of Greenhound Foundation's campaign to support mental wellness and community connectedness through plants and nature," according to a press release shared with MTL Blog.

The funds raised from the market will go towards supporting community projects and the development of a "healing garden" in Montreal.

The market this weekend will host creators such as Les Filles Plantées, Ivkaforest, MTL Creation Boutique, MTLA Studio, Soft Earth Forest Therapy, and desputeaux+aubin (creators of Caillou). There will be something for everyone!

Plants & Crafts Market in Downtown Montreal

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (September 18 & 19, October 16 & 17, November 13 & 14, and December 4 & 5)

Where: Leaves House Café McGill (1800, av. McGill College RDC-A)

Why You Have To Go: New plant friends :)

Website

From Your Site Articles