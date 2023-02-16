An Interactive Outdoor 'Beauty & The Beast' Game Is Coming To Montreal This Summer
Scavenger hunt meets escape game.🥀
This could be your chance to live out a fairytale while solving mysteries with your friends in a giant outdoor escape game. A new interactive "Beauty & the Beast experience" is coming to Montreal on July 8, so you can fall back into your childhood and play detective with your favourite peeps.
Your goal: reversing a curse to save Princess Belle's "happily ever after."
"Based on the original 18th-century fairy tale, this magical outdoor adventure combines the challenge of an escape room with the excitement of an interactive scavenger hunt," organizer CluedUpp says on its website.
It estimates you'll spend between two and three hours with your team looking for clues and solving puzzles using your phone.
Teams can consist of a minimum of two people and a maximum of six, according to information online.
Only one ticket is needed for your group to join this "race against the clock."
And of course, you're invited to dress up as your favourite character, even if it means roaming through the city in a princess costume.
The Beauty & The Beast Experience
Cost: $52.50 for one team ticket (using the discount code TAKE50 upon checkout)
When: July 8, 2023. The game starts anytime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Where: Secret start location in Montreal