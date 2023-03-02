9 Sneaker Shops In Montreal Where You Can Get A Sick Pair Of Kicks
Step up your sneaker game! 👟
Whether you're a self-proclaimed sneakerhead or you're simply looking for a new pair of kicks, Montreal has a variety of sneaker stores to choose from that are bound to leave you looking and feeling fresh AF.
From boutique shops and consignment stores to more well-known retailers, we're making finding your sole mate a little bit easier. So, get ready to step up your shoe game and explore some of the top sneaker spots across Montreal.
Off The Hook
When: Monday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Thursday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Saturday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 1021, rue Saint-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Centrall MTL
When: Sunday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 1382, rue Saint-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
One Of A Kind (OAK)
When: Monday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 4930B, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Union
When: Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 962, rue Saint-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Theos
When: Sunday to Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 1134A, ave. Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC
Out This World
When: Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Friday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 1344, rue Saint-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
InfluenceU
When: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 1476, rue Saint-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Sam Tabak
When: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Sunday CLOSED
Where: 915, rue Notre-Dame, Montreal, QC
HypePoint
When: Monday to Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Fairview Pointe-Claire — 6801, Route Transcanadienne, Montreal, QC