9 Sneaker Shops In Montreal Where You Can Get A Sick Pair Of Kicks

Step up your sneaker game! 👟

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Sneakers from Off The Hook and Oak Shop in Montreal, Quebec.

Sneakers from Off The Hook and Oak Shop in Montreal, Quebec.

@oakshop.ca | Instagram,@othboutique | Instagram
Ascending

Whether you're a self-proclaimed sneakerhead or you're simply looking for a new pair of kicks, Montreal has a variety of sneaker stores to choose from that are bound to leave you looking and feeling fresh AF.

From boutique shops and consignment stores to more well-known retailers, we're making finding your sole mate a little bit easier. So, get ready to step up your shoe game and explore some of the top sneaker spots across Montreal.

Off The Hook

When: Monday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Thursday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Saturday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 1021, rue Saint-Catherine O., Montreal, QC

Website

Centrall MTL

When: Sunday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 1382, rue Saint-Catherine O., Montreal, QC

Website

One Of A Kind (OAK)

When: Monday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 4930B, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC

Website

Union

When: Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 962, rue Saint-Catherine O., Montreal, QC

Website

Theos

When: Sunday to Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 1134A, ave. Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC

Website

Out This World

When: Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Friday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 1344, rue Saint-Catherine O., Montreal, QC

Website

InfluenceU

When: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 1476, rue Saint-Catherine O., Montreal, QC

Website

Sam Tabak

When: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Sunday CLOSED

Where: 915, rue Notre-Dame, Montreal, QC

Website

HypePoint

When: Monday to Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Fairview Pointe-Claire — 6801, Route Transcanadienne, Montreal, QC

Website

From Your Site Articles
Mike Chaar
Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Mike Chaar is a writer by day and reality TV binge-watcher by night. When he’s not cracking down on recalls, celeb news and discovering the best of the best foodie spots across Montreal, he can be found indulging in his love for new cuisines, reading and music, with Mariah Carey being his ultimate diva.
Recommended For You
Loading...