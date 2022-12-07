A Rando Walked Onto The Montreal YUL Airport Tarmac For An Undisclosed Reason & Delayed Flights
Did your plane take off late on Tuesday?
In the early evening of December 6, an individual broke the rules and walked onto the tarmac at Montreal's YUL Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau International Airport, forcing authorities to delay several flights.
ADM Aéroports de Montréal confirmed to MTL Blog that a person entered the restricted "apron" (tarmac) area, but no potential explanation for this offence was given. The culprit was rapidly stopped by ADM Airport Security and transferred to the SPVM.
"As a preventive measure, additional checks were carried out on nine aircraft on the transborder departures side, which then caused delays. Normal operations gradually resumed thereafter," airport spokesperson Eric Forest said.
