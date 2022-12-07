Search on MTL Blog

A Rando Walked Onto The Montreal YUL Airport Tarmac For An Undisclosed Reason & Delayed Flights

Did your plane take off late on Tuesday?

Staff Writer
An aerial view of YUL Montreal-Trudeau Airport showing part of the tarmac.

An aerial view of YUL Montreal-Trudeau Airport showing part of the tarmac.

Khairil Junos | Dreamstime

In the early evening of December 6, an individual broke the rules and walked onto the tarmac at Montreal's YUL Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau International Airport, forcing authorities to delay several flights.

ADM Aéroports de Montréal confirmed to MTL Blog that a person entered the restricted "apron" (tarmac) area, but no potential explanation for this offence was given. The culprit was rapidly stopped by ADM Airport Security and transferred to the SPVM.

"As a preventive measure, additional checks were carried out on nine aircraft on the transborder departures side, which then caused delays. Normal operations gradually resumed thereafter," airport spokesperson Eric Forest said.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Charlotte Hoareau
    Staff Writer
    Charlotte Hoareau is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused in things to do in Montreal and Montreal weather. She is based in Montreal, Quebec.
