A Man Was Shot Inside The Montreal Metro's Atwater Station
Police say he was left with a "serious" injury.
A man is in the hospital with a "serious" but non-life-threatening injury after getting shot inside the Montreal metro's Atwater station in Westmount Sunday night, SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron told the media.
The incident occurred at around 7 p.m., when Bergeron says an altercation between a group of people ended when a single gunshot was heard inside the station.
The suspect is then said to have fled the scene while the victim, a 38-year-old man, approached a business inside the Alexis-Nihon shopping centre with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Paramedics arrived and rushed the man to the hospital, Bergeron continued.
Police are now working to identify the suspect using surveillance footage from the metro station and nearby businesses. The motive for the attack is still unclear.
The spokesperson said the victim is known to the police and declining to collaborate with the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
