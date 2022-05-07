A Serious Fire Broke Out In Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal Neighbourhood (VIDEO)
The Montreal fire department sent out a total of four alarms!
A fire broke out in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal this afternoon leading to a four-alarm crisis that is currently being handled by the Montreal fire department.
On May 7, 2022, around 1:30 p.m. the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) alerted the public of the Montreal fire outbreak in a building between the Saint-Laurent and Prince-Arthur intersection of the city borough.
Feu de b\u00e2timent - Intersection Saint-Laurent et Prince-Arthur - Premi\u00e8re alarme - Coupure de courant possible. Merci d'\u00e9viter le secteur.pic.twitter.com/8nuMOujGwN— S\u00e9curit\u00e9 incendieMTL (@S\u00e9curit\u00e9 incendieMTL) 1651944954
"Building fire - Intersection of St-Laurent and Prince-Arthur - First alarm - Power outage possible. Please avoid the area," the SIM tweeted out.
The situation intensified rather quickly considering the SIM released a second alarm within the hour of the first. Shortly after, the SIM released a third and now fourth alarm, further pointing to the severity of the situation.
Quebec comedian and presenter, André Robitaille captured the distressing situation and shared the video on his Twitter account.
Pr\u00e9sentement sur le @LePMRpic.twitter.com/MhbpTmyS6j— Andr\u00e9 Robitaille (@Andr\u00e9 Robitaille) 1651945604
The footage shows a cloud of smoke erupting from the street buildings in the Plateau-Mont-Royal area.
According to CTV News, a dozen people were evacuated from their homes following the fire, which broke out at 3646 St. Laurent Blvd., between Sherbrook St. and Pine Ave.
Ils viennent de couper l\u2019\u00e9lectricit\u00e9 du secteur. Beaucoup de sir\u00e8nes pr\u00e9sentement.https://twitter.com/claudedeschenes/status/1523003516524298241\u00a0\u2026— Andr\u00e9 Robitaille (@Andr\u00e9 Robitaille) 1651947869
André Robitaille tweeted further information regarding the fire, sharing that the city cut out the power within his sector and that there were many sirens going off at the time.
The cause of the fire remains unknown and has not yet been shared by the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.