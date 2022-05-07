Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

A Serious Fire Broke Out In Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal Neighbourhood (VIDEO)

The Montreal fire department sent out a total of four alarms!

Associate Editor
Montreal fire in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Felix Legault | Facebook, @andrerobitaille | Twitter

A fire broke out in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal this afternoon leading to a four-alarm crisis that is currently being handled by the Montreal fire department.

On May 7, 2022, around 1:30 p.m. the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) alerted the public of the Montreal fire outbreak in a building between the Saint-Laurent and Prince-Arthur intersection of the city borough.

"Building fire - Intersection of St-Laurent and Prince-Arthur - First alarm - Power outage possible. Please avoid the area," the SIM tweeted out.

The situation intensified rather quickly considering the SIM released a second alarm within the hour of the first. Shortly after, the SIM released a third and now fourth alarm, further pointing to the severity of the situation.

Quebec comedian and presenter, André Robitaille captured the distressing situation and shared the video on his Twitter account.

The footage shows a cloud of smoke erupting from the street buildings in the Plateau-Mont-Royal area.

According to CTV News, a dozen people were evacuated from their homes following the fire, which broke out at 3646 St. Laurent Blvd., between Sherbrook St. and Pine Ave.

André Robitaille tweeted further information regarding the fire, sharing that the city cut out the power within his sector and that there were many sirens going off at the time.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and has not yet been shared by the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

