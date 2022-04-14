Montreal Police Say A Fire At A Hair Salon Was Probably An Arson Attack
The investigation is ongoing.
The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal are currently investigating a possible arson after a Montreal hair salon was set on fire.
Montreal police received a 911 call around 6:45 p.m. on the night of Wednesday, April 13.
The caller informed police about a fire happening at a hair salon on boulevard de l'Acadie in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood.
When police officers arrived on the scene, the fire was only beginning. Montreal firefighters were called to the scene as well.
"According to information that we received from witnesses, there were two suspects that were seen putting some accelerant around the hair salon," Veronique Comtois told MTL Blog.
These suspects fled the hair salon before police got there. No incendiary items were found on the scene.
Comtois confirmed that the damages to the business were "minor."
Due to the information given to police by witnesses, the incident is being considered an act of arson.
The investigation was handed over to the SPVM's Section des incendies criminels, aka the arson squad, who will go to the scene to examine it and try to figure out the circumstances behind this incident to confirm whether or not it was in fact arson.
At the time of writing this article, Montreal police had no updates about the investigation.
