Montreal Police

A Stabbing In Downtown Montreal Left A Teen In The Hospital

Montreal police said they believe more than one suspect was invovled.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​A Montreal police car parked downtown, while people walk in the background carrying umbrellas.

A Montreal police car parked downtown, while people walk in the background carrying umbrellas.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Montreal Police found a 19-year-old stabbed in a downtown alleyway on Thursday. A 911 call around 11:30 a.m. alerted officers to a possible armed assault near Lincoln and St-Mathieu streets in Ville Marie borough. A group conflict allegedly got violent and the victim was attacked.

The youth was later found with at least one upper-body injury in an alley near Crescent and Sherbrooke. He was rushed to the hospital, where police say his life is not in danger.

"Officers arrested one suspect, but are looking for a second one," aid SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin.

A crime scene has been established in the area and police have dispatched a canine team to the scene to gather clues, as police look for the other person possibly involved in the stabbing.

The suspect who is in custody will meet with investigators.

