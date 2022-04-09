Montreal Police Say A Woman Died After A Stabbing In A Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Apartment
The suspect is expected to appear in court today on a murder charge, the SPVM said.
A 34-year-old woman in Montreal died last night after being stabbed in Montreal's Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve area.
The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) stated that they had received a call on Friday night around 7 p.m. pertaining to a confirmed conflict in a Montreal apartment on Aylwin Street.
The SPVM found the woman in an injured state, saying that she was likely stabbed with a possible sharp object in her upper body, said Manuel Couture, spokesperson for the Montreal police.
While the SPVM has confirmed the woman's identity, they have not released her name to the public.
According to Couture, the Montreal police were able to find and arrest the 32-year-old male suspect. Despite investigators confirming that there was, in fact, a conflict between the victim and the suspect, the relationship between the two remains unconfirmed.
"The suspect should appear in court today under a murder accusation," Couture said.
This marks the fifth murder in the city of Montreal in 2022, the SPVM confirmed.
Earlier this year, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. In March, a young man was also shot multiple times in what the police suspected to be attempted murder, however, the victim did not die.
The SPVM has been amping up their security protocol across the city, adding in nine new street cameras in Montreal.
In a February 23 press release, the Montreal Police stated that the increase in street cameras represents an "additional tool in the fight against crime, notably against gun violence."
