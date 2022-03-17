Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Montreal Police Arrested A Man For Allegedly Stabbing Someone Following An Argument

The incident took place early Thursday morning.

Montreal police officers walking.

Montreal police officers walking.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

Early Thursday morning, on March 17 around 4 a.m., Montreal police received a 911 call about a man who was allegedly stabbed inside an apartment following an argument in Ahuntsic, on rue Fleury Est near rue Saint-Hubert.

"From the first testimony that we have, it seems like a conflict began between two persons inside the apartment. The suspect then took a sharp object and then stabbed the victim at least one time on his upper body," SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture explained. Police are considering this incident "armed assault."

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was transported to the hospital upon police arrival. "He was conscious during his transport," Couture said.

When the first police officer arrived on the scene, the suspect, also a 24-year-old man, was still there, which led to the suspect being arrested for armed assault.

Couture confirmed that the suspect "has been transported to the detention centre in order to be questioned by the investigators."

The crime scene was "established" by 5 a.m. Thursday morning, but police said it shouldn't cause any impact on traffic.

No more information was available at the time of writing this article.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...