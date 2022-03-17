Montreal Police Arrested A Man For Allegedly Stabbing Someone Following An Argument
The incident took place early Thursday morning.
Early Thursday morning, on March 17 around 4 a.m., Montreal police received a 911 call about a man who was allegedly stabbed inside an apartment following an argument in Ahuntsic, on rue Fleury Est near rue Saint-Hubert.
"From the first testimony that we have, it seems like a conflict began between two persons inside the apartment. The suspect then took a sharp object and then stabbed the victim at least one time on his upper body," SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture explained. Police are considering this incident "armed assault."
The victim, a 24-year-old man, was transported to the hospital upon police arrival. "He was conscious during his transport," Couture said.
When the first police officer arrived on the scene, the suspect, also a 24-year-old man, was still there, which led to the suspect being arrested for armed assault.
Couture confirmed that the suspect "has been transported to the detention centre in order to be questioned by the investigators."
The crime scene was "established" by 5 a.m. Thursday morning, but police said it shouldn't cause any impact on traffic.
No more information was available at the time of writing this article.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.