A Stabbing In Montreal Left A 62-Year-Old Man In Critical Condition

Senior Editor
Montreal police officer.

Montreal police officer.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

A 62-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition Friday after sustaining a stab wound, Montreal police say.

Officers found the man after responding to a 5:25 a.m. 911 call about an injured individual in a home on boulevard Côte-Vertu Ouest near rue Cardinal in the borough of Saint-Laurent. The 62-year-old was injured in his upper body.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on-site.

Police claim the incident involved a father and son.

As of 7:40 a.m., officers had established a perimeter at the location of the incident and investigators were on their way to try to determine the exact circumstances of the stabbing.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

