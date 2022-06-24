A Stabbing In Montreal Left A 62-Year-Old Man In Critical Condition
A 62-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition Friday after sustaining a stab wound, Montreal police say.
Officers found the man after responding to a 5:25 a.m. 911 call about an injured individual in a home on boulevard Côte-Vertu Ouest near rue Cardinal in the borough of Saint-Laurent. The 62-year-old was injured in his upper body.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on-site.
Police claim the incident involved a father and son.
As of 7:40 a.m., officers had established a perimeter at the location of the incident and investigators were on their way to try to determine the exact circumstances of the stabbing.
