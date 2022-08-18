Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
highway 40

A Stretch Of Highway 40 In Montreal Will Be Closed This Weekend For Even More Construction

Asphalt work is diverting eastbound traffic to service roads until Sunday. 🚧🚧🚧

Staff Writer
Highway 15 looking north toward the interchange with Highway 40 in Montreal.

Highway 15 looking north toward the interchange with Highway 40 in Montreal.

Google Maps

After months of construction and even some unfortunate setbacks, Highway 40 is taking another self-care break to receive asphalt work this weekend. For commuters, this means diversion to service roads and more traffic over the next few days, starting Friday at 11:30 p.m.

The affected area of the 40 is the entire eastbound section of road between the Côte-de-Liesse and des Laurentides interchanges, which will be closed until Sunday morning at 8 a.m. If weather conditions are unfavourable (which doesn’t seem to be the forecast as of Thursday, August 18), the construction work could be postponed, promising future frustration from drivers across the city.

This asphalt work could be related to mistakes made in 2021, when sections of the 40 were repaved with low-quality asphalt, which now needs to be repaired. The construction contractors were charged a $820,000 fee, payable to the Ministry of Transport, and their $2.9 million was postponed until the repair work is completed.

Map of closures on Highway 40 in Montreal between Friday, August 19, and Sunday, August 21.Map of closures on Highway 40 in Montreal between Friday, August 19, and Sunday, August 21.Groupe CNW/Ministère des Transports

The full list of closures, as listed in a press release, follows:

  • Entrance from boulevard Côte-Vertu to A-40 EAST;
  • On-ramp leading from A-520 EAST to A-40 EAST;
  • A-40 (Metropolitan) EAST ramp to A-15 (Décarie) SOUTH;
  • A-15 (Decarie) NORTH to A-40 EAST;
  • Ramps from boulevards Marcel-Laurin and Decarie to A-40 EAST;
  • On-ramp from chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse to A-40 EAST at avenue St-Croix;
  • On-ramp from A-40 EAST to A-15 NORTH.
All changes to the flow of traffic will be thoroughly labelled, and as always, drivers are encouraged to call or consult Québec 511 for up-to-date traffic information.
From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...