A Stretch Of Highway 40 In Montreal Will Be Closed This Weekend For Even More Construction
Asphalt work is diverting eastbound traffic to service roads until Sunday. 🚧🚧🚧
After months of construction and even some unfortunate setbacks, Highway 40 is taking another self-care break to receive asphalt work this weekend. For commuters, this means diversion to service roads and more traffic over the next few days, starting Friday at 11:30 p.m.
The affected area of the 40 is the entire eastbound section of road between the Côte-de-Liesse and des Laurentides interchanges, which will be closed until Sunday morning at 8 a.m. If weather conditions are unfavourable (which doesn’t seem to be the forecast as of Thursday, August 18), the construction work could be postponed, promising future frustration from drivers across the city.
This asphalt work could be related to mistakes made in 2021, when sections of the 40 were repaved with low-quality asphalt, which now needs to be repaired. The construction contractors were charged a $820,000 fee, payable to the Ministry of Transport, and their $2.9 million was postponed until the repair work is completed.
Map of closures on Highway 40 in Montreal between Friday, August 19, and Sunday, August 21.Groupe CNW/Ministère des Transports
The full list of closures, as listed in a press release, follows:
- Entrance from boulevard Côte-Vertu to A-40 EAST;
- On-ramp leading from A-520 EAST to A-40 EAST;
- A-40 (Metropolitan) EAST ramp to A-15 (Décarie) SOUTH;
- A-15 (Decarie) NORTH to A-40 EAST;
- Ramps from boulevards Marcel-Laurin and Decarie to A-40 EAST;
- On-ramp from chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse to A-40 EAST at avenue St-Croix;
- On-ramp from A-40 EAST to A-15 NORTH.