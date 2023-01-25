Search on MTL Blog

A Woman Found Dead In A Montreal Apartment Is The City's 1st 2023 Homicide Victim, Police Say

Investigators are meeting with an "important witness."

Senior Editor
An aerial winter view of Montreal's Ville-Marie borough toward the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

Kristof Lauwers | Dreamstime

Montreal police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Ville-Marie apartment Wednesday. Police initially labelled her death “suspicious,” but later determined she had been murdered. It's the city's first homicide of 2023.

The investigation is now under the purview of the SPVM major crimes unit, police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils announced Wednesday afternoon.

The apartment where the woman was found is located on rue Fullum near rue de Rouen in the Centre-Sud neighbourhood of the Ville-Marie borough.

As of 2 p.m., investigators and crime scene technicians were still at the scene searching for clues.

Chèvrefils said investigators were also set to meet with a man the spokesperson described as an "important witness."

The investigation is ongoing.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Thomas MacDonald
    Senior Editor
    Thomas MacDonald is a Senior Editor for MTL Blog focused on Montreal public transit and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
