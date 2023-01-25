A Woman Found Dead In A Montreal Apartment Is The City's 1st 2023 Homicide Victim, Police Say
Investigators are meeting with an "important witness."
Montreal police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Ville-Marie apartment Wednesday. Police initially labelled her death “suspicious,” but later determined she had been murdered. It's the city's first homicide of 2023.
The investigation is now under the purview of the SPVM major crimes unit, police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils announced Wednesday afternoon.
The apartment where the woman was found is located on rue Fullum near rue de Rouen in the Centre-Sud neighbourhood of the Ville-Marie borough.
As of 2 p.m., investigators and crime scene technicians were still at the scene searching for clues.
Chèvrefils said investigators were also set to meet with a man the spokesperson described as an "important witness."
The investigation is ongoing.
