A 6-Year-Old Has Died After A Skiing Accident North Of Montreal
"Val Saint-Côme is in mourning."
A child has died after a weekend accident on a ski hill in Lanaudière, just under two hours north of Montreal. The six-year-old girl was injured while going up a mountain on a T-bar ski lift at Val Saint-Côme around 9:30 a.m. on January 29. She was rushed to the hospital and her condition was unknown until Monday morning when the Sûreté du Québec announced her death.
"The Val Saint-Côme family is deeply saddened by the tragedy that took place on Sunday in the mountains… It goes without saying that all of our thoughts are with her family and friends," President and CEO of the Val Saint-Côme ski resort François Gagnon said in a statement.
"An internal investigation is underway to understand the circumstances of the accident. We are working in collaboration with the authorities," he said.
Provincial police told MTL Blog they're investigating whether there was an issue with the ski lift used by the girl, or if she fell.
A T-bar lift drags skiers up a slope while they hold onto a handle, and is often found on beginner slopes.
The lift in question was closed on Sunday while investigators searched for clues. The resort also closed overnight, reopening at 9 a.m. on Monday morning.