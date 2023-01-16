A Woman Was Rescued In Montreal After Accidentally Falling Into The Saint Lawrence River
She called 911 herself.
On January 15 at 7:15 p.m., Urgences-Santé Québec rescued a 19-year-old woman after she accidentally fell into the Saint Lawrence River in Montreal's Old Port. She was able to call emergency services herself.
The Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal intervened for her rescue and Urgences-Santé Québec sent advanced care paramedics, primary care paramedics and the Groupe d'intervention médicale tactique (GIMT), an Urgences-Santé spokesperson told MTL Blog.
After the incident, the woman remained conscious but was suffering from hypothermia, the spokesperson said.
She was transported to the hospital, but medical professionals did not fear for her life.
Urgences-Santé did not specify the cause of the accident.
