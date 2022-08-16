Air Canada Named 5 New Montreal Restaurants Among The Best In The Country
Montreal and Toronto tied for the highest number of top new restos on the list.
Air Canada's list of the best new restaurants in the country features five local eateries that serve up a taste of Montreal's multiculturalism. You'll be able to find everything from pan-African dishes and Chinese noodles to high-end French cuisine and Thai seafood at these spots spread across the city:
J’ai Feng
Where: 43, rue Beaubien E., Montreal, QC
Reason to go: Come hungry and leave happy from this snug spot in Little Italy open from Wednesday to Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until sold out).
J'ai Feng — a play on the chef's name and 'J'ai faim,' meaning 'I'm hungry' in French — serves up a weekly lunch menu of fresh noodles for around $17 at the in-store counter that's part of a Szechuan grocery store You can also grab a ready-to-eat meal prepared daily by famed chef Anita Feng, or pick up some of her signature red oil, made from chilis.
Mastard
Where: 1879, rue Bélanger, Montreal, QC
Reason to go: This French eatery off of Papineau in Parc Molson serves meals that are practically a work of art. Each dish is an explosion of colours and textures with main courses ranging from pasta made with smoked butter and ham broth ($23) to pork in spicy nduja sauce ($32). Mastard is open Monday to Friday from 6 to 11:30 p.m. and keeps an evolving menu, so you're in for a fresh treat with every visit.
Mokili
Where: 93, rue Castelnau E., Montreal, QC
Reason to visit: This Villeray eatery steps from Jean Talon Market is all about pan-African cuisine.
"We’re lucky to have the chance to work with local farmers who grow African vegetables and greens, to bring the real taste of Africa to our dishes," said chef Epepe Tukala Vuvu.
Open from Thursday to Sunday, noon to 8 p.m., Mokili serves Ghanaian-style fried plantain ($9), grilled Cornish hen with peanut sauce ($18), beef skewers with jollof rice ($18), and more. You can pair any meal with bissap juice made from hibiscus ($4.90) or Tangawisi strong (ginger) juice ($4.90).
Pichai
Where: 5985, rue St. Hubert, Montreal, QC
Reason to go: The inside of this Thai eatery is an orange and teal dream, and it serves food that's just as colourful. Seafood is a prime offering with fried fish bites in chili sauce ($11) and mussels in green curry ($30) on the menu.
There are also vegan and veggie options, like the house tofu in peanut sauce ($16) or marinated mushroom platter ($19). Top off your meal with a Thai tea tiramisu ($11) or vegan-friendly tropical sundae with coconut, passion fruit and pineapple sorbets ($12).
Gia Vin & Grill
Where: 1025, rue Lenoir, Montreal, QC
Reason to go: This Saint-Henri spot serves Italian fare from Tuesday to Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m. The dinner menu features mostly charcoal grilled dishes inspired by Tuscany, like the lamb sausage with lentils ($22) and garlic shrimp ($24). During lunchtime, the duck tartare ($19), grilled eggplant ($18) and grilled chicken sandwich ($15) are standouts. There's also a selection of wines available to enjoy as you dine or for takeout.