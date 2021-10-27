11 Montreal Restaurants Where You Can Eat Well For $11 Or Less
Fill up your belly without breaking the bank!
Ah, the sweet satisfaction of eating at a delicious Montreal restaurant and the bill not costing you an arm and a leg.
With this great feeling in mind, we found 11 restaurants where you can fill up your belly for $11 or less (minus taxes and tip), so you don't need to break the bank on your next night out.
MTL Bar
Address: 4051, rue St-Hubert, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: On Thursdays, tartar is only $6 at this cozy neighbourhood joint in the Plateau, so you can feel fancy without draining your wallet.
Drogheria Fine
Address: 68, rue Fairmount O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: $5 gnocchi? Yes please.
Le Warehouse
Address: Locations throughout the city
Why You Need To Go: It's likely that you already know that Warehouse's menu starts at $5.95. If you didn't, now you do. A go-to cheap eats spot for sure.
Lloydie's
Address: 66, rue St-Viateur O., Montreal, QC & 4601, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Lloydie's patties are some of the best in the city and they're only $3 each.
Pho Bang New York
Address: 1001, boul. St-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Pho Bang's huge soup bowls all ring up at $8.50 or less, so you simply cannot go wrong here.
Pushap
Address: 5195, rue Paré, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Whenever you're in the Côte-des-Neiges area looking for cheap eats, Pushap is your spot. The vegetarian thalis are extremely delicious and incredibly affordable.
La Carreta
Address: 350, rue Saint-Zotique E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: To try the Pupusas, aka stuffed Salvadoran cornmeal pancakes. You can fill up quickly and cheaply with one or two of La Carreta's $3 bean and cheese option.
B Burger
Address: 3451, rue Fleury E., Montreal-Nord, Quebec
What: This Halal spot has some of the best burgers in the city, and they're almost all under $11 — unless you need to have cheese on your burger.
Time Out Market Montreal
Address: Eaton Centre — 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Time Out Market is a high-class cafeteria with tons of restaurant options for you to choose from — and many have dishes for less than $11.
Boustan
Address: Multiple locations in the city
Why You Need To Go: You can get a massive plate of garlic potatoes for less than a Starbucks coffee, plus Boustan's pitas are all less than $9 before tax. Hard to resist!
Tasty MTL
Address: 8899, rue Berri, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The majority of Tasty's menu is under $11, it's all Halal, and like its name suggest, it's ultra-tasty.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.