This Rooftop Terrasse In Montreal's Plateau Serves African Fusion Cuisine & Live Music
A must-try before summer is over!
One of the most beautiful things about Montreal is getting to meet people from all over the globe without ever having to leave the city. Terrasse Teranga in the Plateau is helping people do exactly that by creating a space for residents and international visitors to come together, share their cultures and gain perspective.
Located on top of Auberge du Plateau, the terrasse team's mission is "to create links between Montrealers and citizens of the world who we welcome in our hostel."
Previously open only to those who checked into the hostel, Terrasse Teranga is now open to anyone looking for a spot to enjoy African cuisine, fruity drinks and well-travelled company.
The name "Teranga" itself means "hospitality" in Wolof, the national language of Senegal.
On the food menu, you'll find a variety of African dishes blended with ingredients from right here in Quebec, like duck from Brome Lake or lamb from Kamouraska. The culinary fusions incorporate raw spices, including Penja pepper, beso bela (Ethiopian basil), vanilla from Uganda and more.
As for drinks, you can indulge in homemade juices made from organic bissap flowers (hibiscus) and fresh ginger.
Of course, nothing brings people together quite like music, which is why the team offers an incredible entertainment program throughout the summer for both dinner and brunch.
"It is about bringing people together, of all nationalities, around the two things that celebrate life: music and food," Coumba Ngom, the founder of Auberge du Plateau and Terrasse Teranga, told MTL Blog.
It's all about "a real human, culinary and musical journey," he said.
Performance artists booked to play the space include Rebecca Jean from Haiti, Ndaka Yo WIñi from Angola, Sophie Lukacs from Montreal, Veeby from Cameroon, Ilam from Senegal and many more who illustrate the rich cultures found in the city.
Terrasse Teranga is also available to rent for events and makes for the perfect place to throw a party thanks to its stunning views of the city.
"Terrasse Teranga was born from the desire to offer an authentic Montreal place, open to the world. [It's] a crossroads for exchanges and encounters," said Ngom.
The space is open for events or by reservation, and offers everything you're looking for in a Montreal terrasse: culture, great food and uncomparable ambiance.
The best part is there's still time to soak up everything Terrasse Teranga has to offer before patio season comes to a close.
Terrasse Teranga
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: North African
Address: 185 rue Sherbrooke E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This feel good spot in the Plateau is all about connection in every sense possible.