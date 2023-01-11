10 Of The Best Montreal Restaurants To Escape The Winter Blues
Warm your stomach, feed your soul. ❄️
Montreal winters may be frigid, but the cold can make you appreciate the city's cozy, homestyle restaurants all the more. These foodie havens with menus full of hearty options and all kinds of comfort food make for the perfect escape from the winter blues.
Here are some of Montreal's best restaurants to get you through chilly season:
Maison Publique
Where: 4720, rue Marquette
Why You Need To Go: This classic example of what makes the Plateau iconic within the Montreal food scene is unpretentious, offering a quality culinary experience and environment. The market-fresh dishes use local ingredients and emphasize the heartiness and comfort of Québécois cuisine. Chef Derek Dammann and his team create a rotating menu in the rustic-chic space.
Casa Kaizen
Where: 16, ave des Pins
Why You Need To Go: Casa Kaizen, the brainchild of vegan chef Christian Ventura, leans into earthy, neutral tones. The menu serves up plant-based versions of all of your Mexican favourites, including an impressive array of tacos. For those looking to really warm up, the Azteca soup is a definite must-try.
Sam Cha
Where: 2176 A, rue Saint-Catherine
Why You Need To Go: Sam Cha is a long-time go-to for Montreal students, not only because the prices are so reasonable, but because it's such a warm and cozy spot to spend the night with friends. The Korean restaurant serves up a menu with classic bibimbap, homemade noodles and a collection of soups, or "soondubu." Those looking for something a little more 'hands-on' can try the all-you-can-eat Korean barbeque. And, of course, the drinks menu offers things like sake and makgeolli (Japanese rice wines), along with house-made cocktails.
Bar George
Where: 1440, rue Drummond
Why You Need To Go: Located in Le Mount Stephen Hotel, Bar George is a decadent destination with lavish decor and an exquisite food and beverage menu. Featuring a grand staircase and a beautiful fireplace, it's the perfect spot for a 5à7 or a celebratory dinner... even if it's just celebrating making it through the week (or the winter). For drinks, you can order all of the classics, plus in-house signatures. On the food menu, you'll see a perfectly curated list of British and Scottish cuisine with a Québécois twist. Highlight dishes include lobster gnocchi and Beef Wellington.
Knox Taverne
Where: 1871, rue Centre
Why You Need To Go: This homestyle resto in Pointe-Saint-Charles serves upscale pub and bistro food, along with craft cocktails. The space has exposed brick walls and wood floors and tables, with pops of colour from the draping greenery, eccentric art and, of course, the plates. But the real element that truly makes a restaurant feel like home is the staff, and the team at Knox goes above and beyond to make your night out perfect.
Tapeo
Where: 511, rue Villeray
Why You Need To Go: Good food in good company can make any restaurant extra cozy. That's why tapas restaurants are such a fun way to spend a night with friends and loved ones. Tapeo, in Villeray, offers a menu in the classic Spanish style, with items made to share, like marinated olives, albacore tuna and grilled chorizo. The dessert menu includes chocolate churros, Basque cake and gelato. The impressive wine list also spans private imports and organic options.
Bistro Nolah
Where: 3669, boul. Saint-Jean
Why You Need To Go: This Cajun restaurant in DDO serves the comfort food of New Orleans in a warm, friendly space. The restaurant feels like stepping into a Louisiana neighbourhood hangout. You'll find classic dishes on the menu, like shrimp creole, jambalaya and Louisiana crab cakes.
Entre-Deux
Address: 5930, rue Sherbrooke O.
Why You Need To Go: This cozy NDG restaurant is perfect for an evening 'Entre Deux'… or three, or more. The menu is dinner-only and designed for sharing. Highlights include tartare, octopus and beef striploin. As for drinks, natural wines are the star of the show, along with signature cocktails.
Café Janine
Address: 3900, rue Wellington
Why You Need To Go: Café Janine is the sister restaurant to the ever-popular Café Regine. Servers go above and beyond to make brunch more than just a meal, but an overall experience. Lavish, elegant and oh-so-charming, brunch here will become your favourite meal (if it isn't already).
Pikliz
Where: 4206, rue Saint Jacques O.
Why You Need To Go: Pikliz is a super cozy Haitian restaurant that showcases the culinary traditions of the Caribbean nation. The menu features classic Haitian dishes and fresh takes on Montreal staples, like poutine. The space is the perfect combination of Saint-Henri and Haiti in its authenticity and warmth. You'll feel right at home from the second you walk in.