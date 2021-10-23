Air Canada Ranked In The Top 8 'Most Engaged Workplaces' & Is Hiring For 61 Montreal Jobs
Not just flight attendants, either!
If you're job hunting, you might be on the lookout for companies that appear to have highly engaged employees. According to The Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces Awards, Air Canada ranked among the top eight employers for employee engagement in 2021 — and, if that's enough to entice you, it's also hiring for 61 roles that are open to Montrealers.
The Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces Awards "celebrate the top 50 employers that make engagement, alignment and recognition central to the employee experience," according to a news release.
Achievers then evaluates the companies based on eight elements of employee engagement, selecting the most engaged workplace for each one to be part of its "Elite 8."
It chose Air Canada for providing a sense of "purpose & leadership" to its employees.
Air Canada's current job opportunities for Montrealers include flight attendant roles but also much more.
The airline is currently hiring everything from a digital content and customer engagement manager to an airport service help desk coordinator to a crew scheduler who's responsible for scheduling cabin personnel.
You can see all the different positions that are available on careers.aircanada.com.
