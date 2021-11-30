This Montreal Company Won An Award For Best Culture & It's Hiring For 22 Roles
It also offers cool benefits, like $840 per year to spend on wellness.
The winners of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures have been announced for 2021, and a Montreal company made the list. Sharethrough, a tech powerhouse that connects advertisers and publishers, was specifically recognized for its growth — and, true to form, it's hiring for 22 roles based in the city.
The winners were selected by talent management firm Waterstone Human Capital based on a detailed nomination process.
According to a press release, the Canada's Most Admired programs started in 2014 to recognize "best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs."
Waterstone President and CEO Marty Parker said each of the winning companies "puts culture at the centre of everything they do, and demonstrates a commitment to culture as competitive advantage."
If that sounds like the kind of place where you'd want to work, you can check out Sharethrough's career page.
The open positions in Montreal include:
- Publisher Account Manager
- Community Manager
- Human Resources Business Partner
- Talent Partner
- Associate Product Manager
- Talent Acquisition Specialist
- Accounting Specialist
- Data Scientist
- Business Intelligence & Data Analyst
Plus, there are a handful of different engineering positions available.
In addition to working for a company with an award-winning culture, you'd also be entitled to "competitive compensation," health insurance and some cool benefits, the website says.
Sharethrough offers employees 16 days of vacation per year, which increases with seniority, a paid day for you can go out and volunteer, $840 per year to spend on wellness (hello, gym membership!), free online sports classes, flexible work-from-home hours, access to the company's stock options and more.
You can apply via the Sharethrough website.