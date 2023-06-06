All The Free Shows You Can See At Parc La Fontaine's Outdoor Théâtre de Verdure This Summer

There are 34 shows this year!

Senior Editor
The Théâtre de Verdure in Montreal's Parc La Fontaine in 2022.

The Théâtre de Verdure in Montreal's Parc La Fontaine in 2022.

Caroline Perron | Courtesy of the Ville de Montréal

Parc La Fontaine's outdoor theatre, the Théâtre de Verdure, will host 34 shows, performances and film screenings this summer. The theatre — on an island in the central pond in the Plateau-Mont-Royal's central park — reopened in 2022 after an extensive renovation project. The city bills it as "a must for summer evenings."

All of its shows are free to attend. With the exception of the opening and closing nights, June 28 and August 26, attendees don't even need tickets; the venue operates on a first-come-first-served basis.

Summer 2023 highlights shared by the city in a press release include musical performances by Salomé Leclerc, Patrice Michaud, and the Orchestre classique de Montréal; a performance by local Rwandan dance group Umurage and a screening of Oscar-winning film Orfeu negro; the theatre piece Cabaret Noir; a circus performance by troupe Les parfaits inconnus; a screening of Cinémania best Quebec film winner Respire; Indigenous music and dance showcase Trancestral; and dance piece Le Sacre du printemps by Marie Chouinard.

Here's the complete program:

Get a summary of the details for the 2023 season below.

Théâtre de Verdure 2023 Season

Price:

  • Free
  • First-come-first-served, with the exception of the opening (Patrice Michaud, June 28) and closing (Compagnie Marie Chouinard, August 26) shows.
When:
  • June 28 and 29
  • July 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27 and 28
  • August 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24 and 26
  • Showtimes vary

Théâtre de Verdure website
Théâtre de Verdure 2023 program

From Your Site Articles
Thomas MacDonald
Senior Editor
Thomas is MTL Blog's Senior Editor. He lives in Saint-Henri and loves it so much that he named his cat after it. On weekdays, he's publishing stories, editing and helping to manage MTL Blog's team of amazing writers. His beats include the STM, provincial and municipal politics and Céline Dion. On weekends, you might run into him brunching at Greenspot, walking along the Lachine Canal or walking Henri the cat in Parc Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier.
Loading...