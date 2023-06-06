All The Free Shows You Can See At Parc La Fontaine's Outdoor Théâtre de Verdure This Summer
There are 34 shows this year!
Parc La Fontaine's outdoor theatre, the Théâtre de Verdure, will host 34 shows, performances and film screenings this summer. The theatre — on an island in the central pond in the Plateau-Mont-Royal's central park — reopened in 2022 after an extensive renovation project. The city bills it as "a must for summer evenings."
All of its shows are free to attend. With the exception of the opening and closing nights, June 28 and August 26, attendees don't even need tickets; the venue operates on a first-come-first-served basis.
Summer 2023 highlights shared by the city in a press release include musical performances by Salomé Leclerc, Patrice Michaud, and the Orchestre classique de Montréal; a performance by local Rwandan dance group Umurage and a screening of Oscar-winning film Orfeu negro; the theatre piece Cabaret Noir; a circus performance by troupe Les parfaits inconnus; a screening of Cinémania best Quebec film winner Respire; Indigenous music and dance showcase Trancestral; and dance piece Le Sacre du printemps by Marie Chouinard.
Here's the complete program:
- Patrice Michaud, June 28
- Kaoso, June 29
- Salomé Leclerc, June 29
- Les Parfaits inconnus July 5
- Onur Karaman, July 6
- Jireh Gospel Choir, July 7
- Fahd Mouftakhir, Jaylann, Beathoven, July 8
- Toxique Trottoir, July 12
- Annie Colère, July 13
- Umurage, July 14
- Orfeu negro, July 14
- Djamel Lahlou, July 15
- Un divan à Tunis, July 15
- Gypsy Kumbia Orchestra, July 19
- Anouk Vallée-Charest, July 19
- Tu te souviendras de moi, July 20
- Orchestre classique de Montréal, July 21
- MG3, July 22
- Destins croisés, July 26
- Close, July 27
- Transcestral, July 28
- Monsieur Joe, August 2
- Les sauf-conduits, August 3
- Les Charbonniers de l'enfer et La Nef, August 4
- José Navas/Compagnie Flak, August 9
- La ville d'un rêve, August 10
- Benjamin Deschamps, August 11
- Rodrigo Simões, August 12
- Katia Rock, August 16
- La famille de la forêt, August 17
- Architek Percussion, August 18
- Veeby, Eklektik, August 19
- Cabaret Noir, August 24
- Compagnie Marie Chouinard, August 26
Théâtre de Verdure 2023 Season
Price:
- Free
- First-come-first-served, with the exception of the opening (Patrice Michaud, June 28) and closing (Compagnie Marie Chouinard, August 26) shows.
- June 28 and 29
- July 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27 and 28
- August 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24 and 26
- Showtimes vary