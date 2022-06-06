Parc La Fontaine's Outdoor Theatre Is Reopening With FREE Shows & Screenings This Summer
Catch a free show under the stars! 🎥🌃
Closed since 2014, Parc La Fontaine's Théâtre de Verdure is finally reopening on June 29, 2022.
The renovated venue, whose stage sits on a small island in the pond at the park's centre, is set to host over 30 free shows and screenings this summer. It will welcome Montrealers on a first-come-first-served basis.
Highlights include:
- the Ballets Jazz Montréal on Wednesday, June 29, at 8:30 p.m.,
- a screening of Pedro Almodóvar's Parallel Mothers starring Penélope Cruz on Thursday, July 7, at 9 p.m.,
- a special show as part of the Montréal Complètement Cirque festival on Friday, July 8, at 7 p.m.,
- performances of Beethoven's Symphonie No.3 and Symphonie No. 5 by the Orchestre Métropolitain on Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, at 8:30 p.m.,
- a Martha Wainwright concert on Friday, July 22, at 8:30 p.m.,
- a spectacle of acrobatics and dance by Cirque Kalabanté on Wednesday, August 3, at 8:30 p.m.,
- a medley of traditional tunes from around the world by I Musici de Montréal on Friday, August 12, at 8:30 p.m.,
- a night of Colombian music performed by guitarist Roberto López on Friday, August 19, at 8:30 p.m.,
- and shows by Les Grands Ballets on Wednesday, August 24, and Thursday, August 25, at 8:30 p.m.
\u201c\ud83c\udfad\ud83c\udf33 \ud83c\udfad\ud83c\udf33 Grande nouvelle : le mythique Th\u00e9\u00e2tre de Verdure situ\u00e9 au parc La Fontaine rouvre cet \u00e9t\u00e9! Assistez \u00e0 des spectacles gratuits de danse, musique, cirque et soir\u00e9es cin\u00e9ma \u00e0 ciel ouvert tout l'\u00e9t\u00e9. D\u00e9couvrez la programmation!\u201d— Ville de Montr\u00e9al (@Ville de Montr\u00e9al) 1654517700
The complete summer 2022 program is online.
In a statement, Ericka Alneus, City of Montreal executive committee member responsible for culture and heritage, said that with the Théâtre de Verdure's "human, accessible, free, diversified and innovative programming," the city hopes to "stimulate the city's cultural vitality and support artists."
"With its green, modern and lively public spaces, our theatre will offer a vibrant summer to Montrealers and visitors alike!" Mayor Valérie Plante added.