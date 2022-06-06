Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

parc la fontaine

Parc La Fontaine's Outdoor Theatre Is Reopening With FREE Shows & Screenings This Summer

Catch a free show under the stars! 🎥🌃

Senior Editor
Plan for the Théâtre de Verdure in Montreal's Parc la Fontaine.

lemay |Groupe CNW/Ville de Montréal - Cabinet de la mairesse et du comité exécutif

Closed since 2014, Parc La Fontaine's Théâtre de Verdure is finally reopening on June 29, 2022.

The renovated venue, whose stage sits on a small island in the pond at the park's centre, is set to host over 30 free shows and screenings this summer. It will welcome Montrealers on a first-come-first-served basis.

Highlights include:

  • the Ballets Jazz Montréal on Wednesday, June 29, at 8:30 p.m.,
  • a screening of Pedro Almodóvar's Parallel Mothers starring Penélope Cruz on Thursday, July 7, at 9 p.m.,
  • a special show as part of the Montréal Complètement Cirque festival on Friday, July 8, at 7 p.m.,
  • performances of Beethoven's Symphonie No.3 and Symphonie No. 5 by the Orchestre Métropolitain on Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, at 8:30 p.m.,
  • a Martha Wainwright concert on Friday, July 22, at 8:30 p.m.,
  • a spectacle of acrobatics and dance by Cirque Kalabanté on Wednesday, August 3, at 8:30 p.m.,
  • a medley of traditional tunes from around the world by I Musici de Montréal on Friday, August 12, at 8:30 p.m.,
  • a night of Colombian music performed by guitarist Roberto López on Friday, August 19, at 8:30 p.m.,
  • and shows by Les Grands Ballets on Wednesday, August 24, and Thursday, August 25, at 8:30 p.m.

The complete summer 2022 program is online.

In a statement, Ericka Alneus, City of Montreal executive committee member responsible for culture and heritage, said that with the Théâtre de Verdure's "human, accessible, free, diversified and innovative programming," the city hopes to "stimulate the city's cultural vitality and support artists."

"With its green, modern and lively public spaces, our theatre will offer a vibrant summer to Montrealers and visitors alike!" Mayor Valérie Plante added.

